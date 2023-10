McKethan (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News reports.

McKethan, who suffered a knee injury during New York's Week 5 loss to Miami, was a full participant in Friday's practice and has since been removed from the team's injury report. The 24-year-old might have to slide over to right tackle on a depleted Giants offensive line that could be without Evan Neal (ankle) and Matt Peart (shoulder) this weekend.