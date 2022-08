McKethan (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Saturday.

McKethan was carted off the field Friday, and the diagnosis of a torn ACL will end the rookie guard's season without seeing a single snap of in-game action. Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, and Jamil Douglas will anchor the right guard position for the Giants, while McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, will look to bounce back in 2023.