Edwards has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Colts due to a calf injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Edwards is the Giants' third defensive end and was kept under 15 defensive snaps in four straight weeks before this game. The 24-year-old has 14 tackles and two sacks this year, and he'll look to get healthy for the season finale against the Cowboys.

