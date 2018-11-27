Edwards recorded a sack across 11 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Edwards has played a limited role his first season in the Big Apple, as he has yet to exceed 30 snaps in a single contest. As a result, the 24-year-old has little to show on the stat sheet, with Sunday marking his second sack of the year. Edwards doesn't garner much fantasy attention if he remains in this rotational role.

