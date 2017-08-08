Herzlich (neck) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.

After only playing 15 defensive snaps in 14 games last season, Herzlich has been battling for a share of the snaps with Devon Kennard. If he cannot prove himself, though, he'll likely return to being a specialist.

