McLaurin (foot) was officially placed on the Giants' injured reserve Saturday, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

This move was just a matter of time, as McLaurin fractured his foot earlier in the week at practice. The undrafted free agent was looking to earn a spot on the team's final roster as a rookie, but will now have to set his sights on the 2020 season and his recovery to get there.