Giants' Mark McLaurin: Suffers broken foot
McLaurin was diagnosed with a fracture in his foot after he was stepped on in practice Saturday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
McLaurin left practice Saturday with an undisclosed injury, and that injury finally came to light. The team didn't give any timetable for his return, but the expectation is that he'll be out indefinitely. He signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, and compiled 64 total tackles and forced a fumble in his senior season with Mississippi State.
