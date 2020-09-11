Golden (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice, so he will play in Monday's matchup versus the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Golden missed a practice Thursday but quickly returned to practice to prepare for the season opener. The 2015 second-round pick is heading into his second season with the Giants, as he played 16 games with the team last season and recorded 72 tackles and 10 sacks. The Giants' defense is expected to struggle in 2020, but Golden should be a dependable pass-rusher nonetheless.