Golden notched four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Golden brought down the quarterback for the second consecutive game, moving his season total to 7.5. The 28-year-old continues to be on the IDP radar this season, racking up 47 tackles (25 solo) and a forced fumble. After playing 83 percent of defensive snaps Sunday, he'll face a tough matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 13.