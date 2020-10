Golden notched one solo tackle, one a sack and one quarterback hit during Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Eagles.

Golden played his usual rotational role in New York's pass rush Thursday, when he managed to emerge with his first full sack of the year. The 29-year-old only has 1.5 sacks on the season, and he's averaging less than two tackles per game, so Golden is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in IDP leagues.