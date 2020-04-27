The Giants have placed the UFA tender on Golden, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The terms of the UFA tender dictate that Golden can only play for the Giants in 2020 if no other team opts to sign him by July 22. He notched 72 tackles (37 solo) and 10 sacks across 16 games with New York in 2019, but it remains to be seen if the team's new coaching staff wants to utilize Golden as a starter or simply a rotational pass rusher.