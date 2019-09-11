Golden (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Golden appears to have picked up a hip injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, during which he played 55 snaps on defense and racked up one tackle. With Kareem Martin (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks, Golden is primed to slot into the starting lineup again Week 2 if fully healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories