Golden made five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

The Giants deployed Golden for 63 of 71 possible defensive snaps (89 percent) in this outing, and he was able to produce with the hefty workload. Golden now has 4.5 sacks through five games, putting him on track to surpass his career high of 12.5 posted for the Cardinals in 2016.