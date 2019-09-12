Golden (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Golden was limited in practice Wednesday with a hip issue. He now looks back to full health and ready to slot into the starting lineup with Kareem Martin managing a knee injury.

