Giants' Markus Golden: Practices in full
Golden (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Golden was limited in practice Wednesday with a hip issue. He now looks back to full health and ready to slot into the starting lineup with Kareem Martin managing a knee injury.
