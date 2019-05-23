Golden (ankle) is participating in the start of OTAs, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Golden rotated between the first- and second-team defense during the first couple days of OTAs. If he can stay healthy throughout the offseason, he'll be the favorite to start at outside linebacker alongside Lorenzo Carter. After two injury-filled seasons in 2017 and 2018, Golden is looking to get back to his 2016 production with the Cardinals when he racked up 51 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 16 games.