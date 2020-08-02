Golden has reported to Giants training camp, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Before he can take part in the strength and conditioning portion of camp, Golden is required to log three negative COVID-19 tests in four days, at which point he'll take a physical and sign his unrestricted free-agent tender worth $4.125 million. For his career, he has two campaigns of double-digit sacks. As for the other three, he combined for 6.5 sacks in 30 games. After going for 10 sacks last season, Golden returns to the Giants looking to lead the team in the category for a second straight season.