Golden had three assisted tackles, a half-sack and returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown in Thursday's loss to the Patriots.

Golden is enjoying a productive start to 2019 and that continued with Thursday's performance. The 28-year-old has 22 tackles (nine solo) and five sacks through six games.

