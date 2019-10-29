Play

Golden recorded seven tackles and a sack across 53 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Golden now has 34 tackles (18 solo) on the year to go along with six sacks, which leads the team. The veteran has played in 79 percent of the defensive snaps this season and is becoming an important cog in the Giants defense during his first season in New York.

