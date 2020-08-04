Golden signed his one-year, $4.125 million unrestricted free-agent tender with the Giants on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The little-used tag allowed Golden to seek another employer, but because he didn't get another offer by July 22, he was required to stay with the Giants. Now locked in for the 2020 season, he's the leading returning sack artist for the team, having racked up 10 sacks in 16 games, which was the second time he reached double-digit sacks while playing a full slate. As for his other three campaigns -- when he didn't -- he combined for 6.5 sacks in 30 contests.