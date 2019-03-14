Golden (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Golden played with the Cardinals the last four seasons. He tallied 12.5 sacks in 2016 but has since had two injury plagued seasons in which he's totaled only 2.5 sacks. He'll look to return to his previous form in 2019 while with the Giants.

