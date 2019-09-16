Giants' Markus Golden: Solid effort Sunday
Golden racked up six tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's home loss to the Bills
The sack was Golden's third in the past two seasons, as the veteran suited up in 68 total snaps in the game. The 28-year-old has seen snaps on defense and special teams, which adds to his IDP value, but will need to enhance his tackle total to warrant serious consideration. He and the Giants defense will get a great match up against the struggling Buccaneers offense in Week 3.
