Play

Golden recorded four tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.

The 28-year-old now has 6.5 sacks on the season through 10 games, his second best output of his career. Golden has led all Giants linebackers in snaps so far this season, proving he's solidified himself as an important component in the Giants' defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories