Golden recorded five tackles (three solo) and two sacks across 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Golden has now taken down the quarterback three times over the past two contests and has quickly skyrocketed to the top of the Giants sack leaderboard. He now gets to face Washington, who has allowed six sacks so far this season.

