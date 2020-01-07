Giants' Markus Golden: Wraps 2019 with 10 sacks
Golden recorded 72 tackles (37 solo) and 10 sacks across 16 contests. He also forced one fumble which he returned for a touchdown.
Golden bounced back convincingly in his debut season with the Giants after having been held to just 2.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2018. He also played a full slate of 16 games for the first time since 2016. It remains to be seen if the Giants will bring back the unrestricted free agent for 2020.
