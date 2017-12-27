The Giants promoted Bundy from their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Bundy has been on New York's practice squad all season after failing to win a roster spot out of training camp. Though the Giants have suffered significant personnel losses at receiver in 2017, Bundy isn't in line to hold a major role in the team's passing attack Sunday against the Redskins.

