Giants' Marquis Bundy: Signs with New York Giants
Bundy signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Bundy helps replenish depth at wide receiver after Andrew Turzilli (undisclosed) and Darius Powe (hamstring) were waived Wednesday.
