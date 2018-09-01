The Giants waived Koehn on Saturday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

With one career appearance, Koehn still went down to the wire with incumbent kicker Aldrick Rosas. Expect Koehn to hit the tryout circuit as he searches for another gig.

