The Giants signed Koehn to a reserve/future contract Monday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Koehn previously worked out for the Giants in mid-November, but ultimately wasn't signed to the roster after the team elected to stick with rookie Aldrick Rosas as their kicker. While he suited up for all 16 games, Rosas didn't find much success, converting just 18 of 25 field-goal attempts (72 percent) and 20 of 23 extra-point tries. Look for Koehn, who made his lone extra-point attempt while serving as the Bengals' kicker for one game in 2017, to compete with Rosas throughout the offseason.