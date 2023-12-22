Crosby is signing with the Giants practice squad and will kick for the team Monday at Philadelphia, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kickers haven't been spared from the Giants' widespread injury issues this season, and they've now got Cade York heading to practice-squad injured reserve after suffering a leg injury during practice. That's in addition to Graham Gano (knee) and Randy Bullock (hamstring) already being on regular IR, with both set to miss the rest of the season. Crosby spent a few days with the Rams last week and now has a chance to serve as the Giants' placekicker for their final three games of the regular season. He's among the lesser fantasy options at the position for Week 16, playing outdoors for a double-digit underdog while acclimating to a new long-snapper and holder.