The Giants elevated Crosby from the practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Crosby thus will serve as the Giants' placekicker for a third straight contest to end the campaign. On the first two occasions, he struck true on three of four field-goal attempts and three of four point-after tries.
