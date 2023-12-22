Crosby will sign with the Giants' practice squad Friday and is expected to serve as the team's kicker Monday at Philadelphia, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kickers haven't been spared from the Giants' widespread injury issues this season, and Cade York (quadricep) will now head to the practice squad/injured list after suffering aninjury during practice Thursday. York had been expected to take over the Giants' kicker in Week 16, after Graham Gano (knee) and Randy Bullock (hamstring) had both been placed on injured reserve with injuries that will keep them out for the rest of the season. Crosby spent a few days as a member of the Rams' practice squad last week and now has a chance to serve as the Giants' placekicker for their final three games of the regular season. He's among the lesser fantasy options at the position for Week 16, playing outdoors for a double-digit underdog while acclimating to a new long snapper and holder.