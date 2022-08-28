Breida (undisclosed) returned to team drills this week, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Breida missed the Giants' first two preseason contests, but he recently returned to practice and could see some work in Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets. The veteran running back is expected to back up Saquon Barkley this season, though he's unlikely to be relevant in fantasy unless Barkley is forced to miss time.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Unlikely to play preseason opener•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Getting ample work with second team•
-
Giants' Matt Breida: Joining Giants' RB mix•
-
Bills' Matt Breida: Inactive for divisional round•
-
Bills' Matt Breida: Sitting Saturday•