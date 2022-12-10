Saquon Barkley (neck) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, which could mean more opportunities for Breida, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants opted not to elevate a running back from the practice squad meaning Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell would be the two lone running backs available if Barkley was ultimately ruled inactive. Expect more clarity on the backfield situation well before the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but at the very minimum Breida appears to be a valuable pickup for fantasy managers desperate for low-rostered running back production.