Breida carried the ball three times for six yards and caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Eagles.

Breida actually led New York running backs with a season-high 23 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing just ahead of Gary Brightwell (21) and Saquon Barkley (20). Barkley's reduced playing time was the result of both a neck injury and a lopsided score, but it's telling that Brightwell logged such a high snap count after being limited to special-teams work the previous week. Brightwell also significantly outperformed Breida against Philadelphia, totaling 41 yards to Breida's 15. It's wise to monitor New York's injury report throughout the week to get an idea of Barkley's availability and potential limitations, but even if the No. 1 back is held out Week 15, ball-carrying work could be divided fairly evenly between Breida and Brightwell.