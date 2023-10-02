Breida is expected to serve as the Giants' lead back Monday against the Seahawks with Saquon Barkley (ankle) listed as doubtful and likely to miss a second straight game, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The "lead" role didn't equate to much in terms of opportunity while Barkley was sidelined for the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers in Week 3, as Breida played 41 of the team's 50 snaps on offense (82 percent) yet finished with just four carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for one yard on three targets. A negative game script as well as the matchup with one of the league's better defenses were certainly factors in his lack of touches, but even with a more favorable draw Monday versus Seattle, Breida is probably unlikely to match the 19 touches that Barkley averaged in the Giants' first two games of the season. Breida at least profiles as the most interesting fantasy option among a Giants running back group that will also include Gary Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray on Monday.