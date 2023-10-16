Breida rushed four times for 13 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

Breida played over half of New York's offensive snaps in each of the previous three games with Saquon Barkley out due to an ankle injury, but his role unsurprisingly shrank with Barkley back in action in Week 6. Breida saw the field for just 18 of the Giants' 77 offensive snaps and didn't make much of an impact with a long gain of six yards. This volume figures to be the norm for the veteran back whenever Barkley is able to suit up, and Breida wasn't very productive even when filling in during Barkley's absence, so there's little appeal to rostering him in fantasy except as an unexciting stash.