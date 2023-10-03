Breida rushed 14 times for 30 yards and caught all five of his targets for 48 yards in Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Breida got a second consecutive start with Saquon Barkley (ankle) sidelined. He failed to find much running room behind a shaky offensive line that also allowed 11 sacks, but Breida led the Giants in receiving yards as Daniel Jones was repeatedly forced to check down. Barkley's hoping to return from his high-ankle sprain in Week 5 against the Dolphins, but if the star running back sits again, Breida should continue to handle the lion's share of backfield touches.