Breida rushed once for three yards and didn't receiving any passing targets in Sunday's Week 10 loss to Dallas.

The Giants fell behind 42-7 after three quarters but continued to ride with Saquon Barkley into the fourth period. Barkley was eventually pulled, but it was Jashaun Corbin rather than Breida who saw mop-up work near the end of the contest. Breida logged just 13 offensive snaps in the loss while Barkley tallied 35 and Corbin totaled 15. The Giants have been among the league's worst teams this season, so they may eventually decide to lessen Barkley's workload as they push for a high draft pick rather than a playoff spot. Still, it would likely be youngsters like Corbin and Eric Gray (IR - calf) who see more work in that scenario rather than the veteran Breida.