Breida gained three yards on one carry and was not targeted in the passing game during a Week 3 loss to Dallas on Monday Night Football.

It's clear that New York intends to rely as heavily as ever on Saquon Barkley this season despite his problems staying healthy in recent campaigns. Breida got just one carry Monday, while Barkley rushed 14 times for 81 yards and caught all four of his targets for another 45 yards. Breida has just eight rush attempts for 26 yards while notching no catches on one target through the first three weeks.