Breida rushed twice for five yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Raiders.

The Giants fell behind 24-0 by halftime and didn't do much better in the second half, but they continued to lean heavily on workhorse running back Saquon Barkley -- who finished with 19 total touches for 113 yards -- even as the game got out of hand. That once again kept Breida to a minimal role that netted very little production. The veteran tailback hasn't gained more than 17 total yards in any contest since Week 5, and he doesn't figure to see significantly more opportunities while Barkley remains healthy.