Breida carried the football twice for nine yards and did not see any targets in Saturday's loss to Minnesota.
Neither Breida nor Gary Brightwell (one carry for a loss of one yard) saw much action in the critical contest for New York. Breida did get 11 offensive snaps to Brightwell's one, so the former should remain the primary backup to bell-cow back Saquon Barkley while all three ball carriers are healthy.
