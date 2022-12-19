Breida rushed twice for six yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over Washington.

Breida saw a season-high snap count last week against the Eagles, but with Saquon Barkley back at full strength, Breida returned to a less prominent role with just 11 snaps Sunday. Nearly all of his production came on a second-quarter drive during which he logged a five-yard rush and a six-yard reception to help set up a Barkley rushing touchdown. Breida hasn't exceeded 15 total yards or scored a touchdown in the Giants' past four games, so he has almost no fantasy value except as a stash in case of a Barkley injury.