Breida rushed twice for nine yards and caught his only target for minus-three yards in Sunday's season-opening blowout loss to Dallas.

New York played about as terribly as a team can and fell behind big early, so there wasn't a whole lot of action on the ground aside from Daniel Jones' team-leading 13 rushes and Saquon Barkley's 12 totes. With the game far out of reach in the rain late in the fourth quarter, the Giants turned largely to Gary Brightwell, which solidifies Breida's status as the No. 2 RB rather than calls it into question. Nonetheless, there's little doubt that Barkley is expected to work as the team's workhorse back again this season, so Breida isn't likely to see significant action even in more competitive contests.