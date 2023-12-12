Breida carried twice for 16 yards in Monday's 24-22 win against Green Bay.

New York racked up 209 rushing yards in the contest, with star running back Saquon Barkley tallying 86 and quarterback Tommy DeVito rushing for 71. Wideout Wan'Dale Robinson also gained 36 yards on two carries, while Breida finished fourth on the team with 16 yards on two totes. Both of those carries came in the third quarter, as he followed a seven-yard rush with a nine-yard carry on back-to back plays to help set up an Isaiah Hodgins receiving touchdown. The 16 yards on the ground ranks as Breida's highest mark since Week 5, which speaks to his lack of opportunities whenever Barkley is healthy.