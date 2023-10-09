Breida rushed nine times for 21 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Giants' 31-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran opened the contest as the No. 1 back for the third consecutive game with Saquon Barkley (ankle) still sidelined, but Breida was ultimately ineffective against one of his former squads and saw rookie Eric Gray outpace him by three carries. Both Breida and Gray figure to slide back into rotational roles with Barkley likely to return in a Week 6 road matchup against the Bills.