Breida rushed five times for 24 yards in Sunday's 21-20 victory versus Tennessee.
Saquon Barkley played a bell-cow role with 18 carries and six receptions, so Breida was limited in his opportunities. When he was in the game, the veteran tallied an efficient 24 yards on just five carries, with his longest rush going for nine yards. Breida's fantasy value is almost entirely tied to Barkley's ability to stay healthy, so the former should be rostered only as a handcuff or as an injury stash to New York's clear lead back.