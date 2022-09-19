Breida lost four yards on his only rushing attempt and did not catch his only target against Carolina in a 19-16 win Sunday.

Saquon Barkley again dominated running-back touches for the Giants in Week 2, notching 21 carries and four catches. Breida logged 11 offensive snaps and got just one touch, which was a four-yard loss on a rush late in the fourth quarter. Breida has collected just six rushing attempts and one target through two weeks, emphasizing his lack of fantasy relevance barring an injury to Barkley.