Breida lost four yards on his only rushing attempt and did not catch his only target against Carolina in a 19-16 win Sunday.
Saquon Barkley again dominated running-back touches for the Giants in Week 2, notching 21 carries and four catches. Breida logged 11 offensive snaps and got just one touch, which was a four-yard loss on a rush late in the fourth quarter. Breida has collected just six rushing attempts and one target through two weeks, emphasizing his lack of fantasy relevance barring an injury to Barkley.
