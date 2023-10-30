Breida rushed five times for 13 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Jets.

With starting QB Tyrod Taylor departing in the second quarter with a rib cage injury, the Giants attempted to grind out a win on the ground, accumulating 52 rushes versus just 14 pass attempts as a team. However, 36 of the carries went to Saquon Barkley, with the remaining 16 spread out between four different players. Breida's five carries were his most since Week 5, but they were still far from enough to result in meaningful fantasy numbers. If neither Taylor nor Daniel Jones (neck) is able to suit up in Week 9 against Las Vegas, New York could opt to again go with a run-heavy game plan, but that doesn't mean Breida will be involved enough to have any sort of fantasy viability.