Breida rushed three times for minus-six yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over Baltimore.

Breida couldn't get going on the ground, as his first two carries went for negative yardage and his third produced only one yard. However, he did make an impact on a second-quarter drive that ended with the team's first touchdown, gaining 17 yards on a pair of receptions. Breida remains firmly entrenched behind workhorse running back Saquon Barkley on the depth chart, so he won't have much fantasy value unless Barkley is forced to miss time.