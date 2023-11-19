Breida rushed three times for minus-one yard and did not catch his only target in Sunday's 31-19 win over Washington.
Saquon Barkley once again dominated work out of the backfield for New York -- Breida's three carries were actually second-most on the team, with wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and quarterback Tommy DeVito notching one tote apiece. Breida's lone positive play was a three-yard rush in the fourth quarter, but he immediately followed that with a four-yard loss on the following snap. As has been the case for the entire campaign, Breida has no fantasy value except as a stash in case Barkley were to miss time, and even then he'd have limited appeal given the poor play of New York's offense for the majority of the season.
